Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

SMP opened at $41.65 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $934.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,129.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $741,647. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

