Standard Tokenization Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.71 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00042675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.54 or 0.02089180 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

