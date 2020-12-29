Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Shares Down 6.1%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.95. 1,925,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,431,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06.

About Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

