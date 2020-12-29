Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.00

Shares of Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.71 ($0.41), with a volume of 323521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 38.77 and a quick ratio of 38.77. The firm has a market cap of £18.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

Starvest plc (SVE.L) Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

