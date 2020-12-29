State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEC. ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

