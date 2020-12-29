State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

