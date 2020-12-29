State Street Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CBAN stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

