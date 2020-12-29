State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 36,600 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 23.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

