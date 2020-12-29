State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LARK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $60,538.17. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $81,760.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $178,225 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LARK opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LARK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

