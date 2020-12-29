Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Buys $273,000.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,689,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,519.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 262,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,791. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.