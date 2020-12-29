SteepCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $48,077.26 and $15.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000257 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

