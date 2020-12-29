Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $64.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

