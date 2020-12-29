Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 26,016 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,334% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,814 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,877,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,649,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

