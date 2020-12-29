Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce $46.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.40 million to $47.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $45.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $184.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.05 million, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,681. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $902.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,333,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.