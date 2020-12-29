StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Shares Up 0.5%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.04 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 23,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 153,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

