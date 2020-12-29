Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.66. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 49,259 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

