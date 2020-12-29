Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agenus were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 158,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGEN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

