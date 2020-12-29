Strs Ohio Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.36% of Bel Fuse worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

BELFB opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

