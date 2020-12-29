Strs Ohio Has $497,000 Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

