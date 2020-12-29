Strs Ohio Raises Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Veritiv worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Veritiv by 177.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 650.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Veritiv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.