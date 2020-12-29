Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $394,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHN opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $825.98 million, a PE ratio of 277.03 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

