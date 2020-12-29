Strs Ohio Sells 3,200 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.18 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

