Strs Ohio Sells 4,800 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $247.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

