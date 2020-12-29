Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of RGR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,590. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $884,082 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,019,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.