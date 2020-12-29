Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 6,436,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,642,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

