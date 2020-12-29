SwftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.