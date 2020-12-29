Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $7.67 on Top Exchanges

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00028421 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $847.28 million and $112.58 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00042675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.54 or 0.02089180 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.