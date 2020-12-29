Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 1,406,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 191.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its position in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sysco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

