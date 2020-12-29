Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $83,614.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $99,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,702.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,180. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

