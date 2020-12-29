Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $276,077.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00199431 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00502781 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 646.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019741 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

