Takeda Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 20,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,431% compared to the average volume of 1,371 call options.

NYSE:TAK opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.