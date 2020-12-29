TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

