TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$52.96 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.192386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Insiders have acquired 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

