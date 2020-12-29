Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James cut shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $7.20 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

