Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) & Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Head-To-Head Review

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and Teekay LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.90 $16.97 million N/A N/A Teekay LNG Partners $601.26 million 1.61 $152.79 million $1.79 6.23

Teekay LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flex LNG and Teekay LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Teekay LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teekay LNG Partners has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Teekay LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay LNG Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Risk and Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay LNG Partners has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Teekay LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Teekay LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Teekay LNG Partners 21.60% 14.45% 4.12%

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners beats Flex LNG on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

