Telcoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Telcoin has a market cap of $7.70 million and $120,810.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.02049562 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.