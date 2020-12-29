Telos (NYSE:TLS) Trading Up 5.1%

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 942,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,153,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telos Company Profile (NYSE:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

