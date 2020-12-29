Telos (TLOS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.12 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Telos token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, CoinTiger and ABCC. Telos has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $27,802.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00199800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00488772 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 173.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 tokens. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.