Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

TENB stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 522,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,803. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,469,265.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,084.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,511 shares of company stock worth $9,408,941 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

