Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

TDC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

