Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Trading Down 3.3%

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,837,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 781% from the average session volume of 208,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Terraco Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEN)

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

