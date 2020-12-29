TerraKRW Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.09 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $66.09 million and $809,425.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00206020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00603915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00325022 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00056415 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 72,227,191,724 coins and its circulating supply is 72,226,462,615 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.