Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00007585 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $242.68 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,028,631 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

