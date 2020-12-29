The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,266. The Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

