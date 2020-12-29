The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.00. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 51,537 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 851,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 60,814 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

