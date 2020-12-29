The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Down to $212.50

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.50, but opened at $203.50. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $217.00, with a volume of 362,480 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GYM. Berenberg Bank raised The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The company has a market cap of £365.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.26.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

