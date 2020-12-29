The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308,994 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

