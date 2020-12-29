The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) (LON:HVT) Shares Down 2.4%

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) (LON:HVT) dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23). Approximately 14,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The firm has a market cap of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.68.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) Company Profile (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and parking and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.