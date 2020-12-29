The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.99

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.98. The India Fund shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 148,561 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The India Fund by 1,422.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The India Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The India Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

