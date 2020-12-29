The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.07

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Japan Steel Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.